For first time St. Petersburg discloses more coronavirus cases than Moscow

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. For the first time since September, St. Petersburg has witnessed a higher number of confirmed coronavirus cases than Moscow, according to data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Tuesday.

In St. Petersburg, 3,131 coronavirus cases were registered (against 2,968 the day before), while in Moscow there were 2,606 cases (compared to 3,789 the day before). The last time St. Petersburg surpassed Moscow in the number of coronavirus cases was on September 12, when 1,597 cases were recorded against 1,592, respectively.

Coronavirus recoveries in St. Petersburg increased by 3,419 in the past 24 hours, totaling 684,029. The number of deaths increased by 78, to 25,187.