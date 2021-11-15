Detained RT France journalists’ case referred to Polish court — police

WARSAW, November 15. /TASS/. Two RT France correspondents, who were detained in Poland near the border with Belarus for working in the emergency situation zone without a permit, are currently at a court in Poland, waiting for a ruling on their case, Tomasz Krupa, spokesman for Poland’s Podlaskie regional police department, told TASS on Monday.

"They are currently at court. Waiting for a court ruling," he said.

The journalists were detained on Monday morning near the city of Usnarz Gorny while shooting video footage of the migrant situation at the Polish-Belarusian border. The men are facing arrest or a fine.

RT France editor-in-chief, Ksenia Fyodorova, confirmed reports about the detention of the film crew.

Amid the migration crisis, Poland has imposed a state of emergency in regions bordering Belarus. No one, including journalists, is allowed to enter these regions. Polish border guards have stopped more than 33,000 illegal border crossings from Belarus this year, an increase of 370 times over the 2020 level. The situation deteriorated on November 8, when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border. From time to time they try to break through the fences and cross into Poland.