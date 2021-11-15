COVID incidence falls in Russia for first time in two months, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Coronavirus infections fell last week for the first time in two months, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Monday.

"Looking at the past 45th week, we see for the first time a decrease in incidence after two months of a continual rise," she said at a meeting of the state coordination council on fighting the coronavirus infection.

The rates of coronavirus incidence in Russia increased in September of 2021 and in October, the number of daily detected cases was surpassing 30,000. In late October-early November, over 39,000-40,000 new infections were being registered daily.