Number of COVID infections in Russia decreases by 7.5% over past week — Health Minister

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections has decreased by 7.5% over the past week with 1.27 mln people under medical observation, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"Over a week, a decrease of 7.5% of the total number of active cases has been recorded, amounting to 1,274,000 patients being monitored by healthcare workers," he said at a meeting of the state coordination council on fighting the coronavirus infection.

According to the latest global statistics, about 253.4 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.1 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 9,109,094 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,812,557 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 256,597 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.