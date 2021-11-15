Coronavirus situation still tense across Russia, says prime minister

MOSCOW, November 15./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said the situation with coronavirus in the country was still tense, though some regions see a decline in the incidence rate.

"The battle against coronavirus continues across the country, the situation remains tense," the prime minister told a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordinating Council to control the incidence of novel coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation on Monday.

According to the prime minister, "the incidence rate is on the decline in some regions, it was brought down also due to the introduction of non-working days upon an instruction from the head of state". However, "we still see a lot of infections in other Russian regions," the prime minister stressed.

"Over half-a-million medical workers across the country are rendering aid to coronavirus patients," Mishustin said. "Most of those who come down with serious cases are those who were not vaccinated," he stressed.

"Of course, all patients will continue to receive medical aid, the federal center offers maximum support to the regional healthcare systems so that they could cope with the high workload," Mishustin pledged. "This also concerns funds supplied for the purchase of medicines both for in-patients and for those who are undergoing medical treatment at home under the supervision of medics," he said.