Minister says very few doctors advise against coronavirus vaccination in Russia

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The number of healthcare professionals who do not advise citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is few and far between, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with TASS on Monday.

"We know these kinds of doctors, but fortunately they are not numerous. Eventually, medical professionals are just people like everyone else. Among them there may be both those that are misguided and lacking professionalism," he said.

Furthermore, there are those who just don't think about the consequences, Murashko added. "This is an absolutely reckless approach to people's health and one’s own. Indeed, any drug, including the vaccine, has risk profiles. However, a qualified doctor has the knowledge, and other tools to anticipate possible consequences, prevent them, and help if necessary. This is reasonable. At the same time, it cannot be forgotten that COVID-19 poses a much more serious threat," the minister stressed.