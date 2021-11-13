Russian top sanitary doctor to determine attendance rules for foreigners

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Foreign citizens inoculated with foreign vaccines will be able to attend mass events and public places in Russia in accordance with the procedure established by Russia’s top sanitary doctor. This requirement will not involve visits to pharmacies and stores selling food products and basic necessities. This provision is contained in the draft legislation on QR codes submitted by the Russian government to the State Duma on Friday.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has already explained that foreign citizens still need to present a negative PCR test so if the legislation is approved, nothing will change for them.

The draft legislation specified that the registration process in the system of state services of such foreign citizens would also be established by the Russian top sanitary doctor.