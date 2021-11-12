WHO hopes to hold meeting on Sputnik V next week, representative says

GENEVA, November 13. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) is planning to hold a meeting on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week, WHO Assistant Director-General Mariangela Simao said at a briefing on Friday.

"What we had actually were some legal requirements which had to be clarified and signed by the applicant which is the Russian Direct Investment Fund which were signed a couple of weeks ago," she noted. "So the process has really started, we are in conversations with the applicant, with the Russian government. […] And we are expecting to have a meeting next week [on Sputnik V]," the official added.

"We still have to receive the full dossier from Sputnik. There are pending issues regarding inspections to [the Gamaleya Research Center], inspections to manufacturers and there is a lot of interchange of information that still needs to happen until the process is concluded but the process is moving again which is very good news," the official concluded.

Sputnik V was certified in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the first officially registered vaccine against the coronavirus infection worldwide. To date, the jab has been certified in 70 countries with the total population of 4 bln people.