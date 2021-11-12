Minors will be exempt from QR code law, Russian deputy PM says

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The government-initiated bill on QR codes will apply only to Russian citizens aged 18 and over, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said at a briefing in the House of Government on Friday.

The Russian government has submitted draft amendments on the use of QR codes on public transport and in public spaces to the State Duma (the lower house of parliament). The requirements are expected to be in effect until June 1, 2022. The cabinet of ministers explained that the measure would not affect pharmacies and stores selling food and daily necessities.

"In no way does the law affect children and teenagers, since you know that the Russian Federation has not yet decided to inoculate the child population, as vaccination begins from the age of 18. Therefore, all the regulations reflected here are to apply to citizens aged over 18," she said.

To date, 8,992,595 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,720,962 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 252,926 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.