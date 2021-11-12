Kremlin spokesman says got vaccinated against COVID with Sputnik Light

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he has got inoculated against the coronavirus infection with the Sputnik Light vaccine.

"I have got inoculated with Sputnik Light," he told TASS.

When asked how he felt after the vaccination, Peskov said he has "high temperature for one day."

The press secretary had COVID-19 in May 2020. Later he said he had high antibody titers.

Earlier on Friday, he told journalists that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be revaccinated when medics say it necessary.