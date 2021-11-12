COVID-19 rate falling in six Russian regions — deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases are declining in only six regions across Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"Regrettably, there are not so many regions which are showing a certain drop in the number of cases. There are only six," she said at a briefing in the House of Government.

According to the latest statistics, about 252 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide and more than five million deaths have been reported.

To date, 8,992,595 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,720,962 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 252,926 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.