Russian climate envoy urges COP26 participants not to drag talks out

GLASGOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev has called on delegates of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to make concessions and not to delay the adoption of its final agreements, Edelgeriyev said at the COP26 plenary meeting in Glasgow on Friday.

"Taking into consideration our responsibility to the world, and unfortunately, the recent years’ experience that has not always been positive, I call for a constructive attitude to the presented documents for the sake of achieving significant results at this conference," Edelgeriyev said. "The lack of progress today may slow down climate action. That is why we all have to make certain concessions and not to protract discussions on the key points of the negotiation process."

Edelgeriyev pointed out that Russia "is open to further dialogue and the search for solutions, with regard to the need to approve rules for the implementation of the Paris Agreement as soon as possible.".