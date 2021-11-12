Situation around the lawsuit to close Memorial will be in presidential digests — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t been briefed yet about the government’s legal action to shut down the Memorial civil rights group, designated as a foreign agent, but the subject will make it onto the presidential press digests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He said Putin was currently unaware of the legal action by Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office to close down Memorial. ‘’But no doubt, because it’s a rather high-profile subject, it will of course make it onto all the digests and reports,’’ the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov wouldn’t comment on the legal action as he said he was unaware of the full legal grounds for the action. Asked how sensitive this subject is for Putin and whether Putin will seek comment on the subject from the prosecutor general, Peskov said, ‘’For a start, we need to find out what the grounds were’’ to seek the group’s closure before making comments.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court to liquidate Memorial for violating the law on foreign agents. The office later told TASS that the group repeatedly committed gross violations.

Memorial was put on the list of foreign agent NGOs in 2016. In recent years, the group has repeatedly been fined by courts for violations of the law on foreign agents.