Federal statistics agency reveals how many Russians are partaking in the national census

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Around 99% of Russians have already taken part in the national population census, Deputy Head of the Russian Federal State Statistics Service Pavel Smelov reported on Friday.

"Rumors are spreading that people have no desire to participate [in the national population census], however we see that they are taking part actively nationwide, and at present, we have almost finished it. Around 99% have already been reached," he said.

Smelov recalled that there are only a couple of days left before the national population census is wrapped up. "We have two days left, so I urge everyone who hasn't participated yet to go to [the government service] portal Gosuslugi and do it," he added.

Under the Russian government’s resolution, the national population census is to be held online on October 15 - November 14, 2021. The traditional survey methods have been supplemented with the option of independently filling out an electronic census form on the public services portal. In addition, the public has the opportunity to get interviewed by census takers at the multi-functional centers called My Documents that provide government and municipal services. The results of the first phase of the population census will be made public by May 31, 2022, and the second phase will be released by December 31, 2022.