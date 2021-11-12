More than 1,500 tonnes of industrial waste collected in Arctic in 2021

TASS, November 12. The Clean Arctic project’s participants collected more than 1,500 tonnes of waste in the Russian Arctic zone in the current year, the project’s organizers told reporters.

"Participants in the Clean Arctic project have collected in 2021 in the Arctic regions more than 1,500 tonnes of waste - barrels with fuel, tires, plastics, wood," they said.

The mission featured about 2,200 participants, and another 3,000 volunteers have applied for cleanup missions in the coming year.

"The new wave of the Arctic’s intensive development may be bigger than the Soviet Arctic programs," the release quoted Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov as saying. "A key challenge is to synchronize the economic development with the laws of nature, to protect the fragile Arctic ecosystem from the man-made impact. One of the priorities on the Arctic agenda is to clean the territory from the accumulated hazardous waste, which is believed to be millions of tonnes."

The minister pointed to necessary solutions to process or reuse packages and materials, used for vital supplies to the Arctic settlements.

Expedition to archipelago and walrus rookery cleanup

The Clean Arctic project’s biggest mission in the Arkhangelsk Region was the cleanup at the Novodvinskaya Fortress, from where more than 150 cubic meters of waste was removed. During an expedition to the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago’s Yuzhny Island volunteers for almost three months cleaned the area around the Malye Karmakuly aerology station, where they have collected about 215 tonnes of scrap metal, plus other waste. The work will continue there in 2022.

The Murmansk Region has organized the Arctic beach after a cleanup in the region. In Yakutia’s Tiksi settlement the volunteers collected and removed about 300 tonnes of scrap metal.

In the Yamalo-Nenets Region, they cleaned more than 70 hectares of the White Island. The region’s Governor Dmitry Artyukhov said the volunteers had cleaned the coastline at the biggest walrus rookery, which is near the Kharasavei settlement. The Krasnoyarsk Region has analyzed 57 illegal landfills in Taimyr and Norilsk Districts, where 53 of them will be closed - all the waste will be removed from those areas.

The project’s organizers told reporters about a new route in the Paanayarvi National Park. Karelia’s White Sea Petroglyphs have been put on UNESCO’s world heritage list. According to Karelia’s Governor Artur Parfenchikov, the adjacent area has been cleaned, and about 50 tonnes of waste have been removed from a big landfill in the region’s Belomorsky District.