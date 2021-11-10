{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Coronavirus pandemic

Too early to say coronavirus situation in Russia stabilized, warns deputy prime minister

At the moment, it is impossible to say with confidence that the spread of the infection is reducing

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Despite a certain decline in the number of coronavirus cases, it is too early to say that the situation in Russia has stabilized, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"Although we are seeing some stabilization of the situation and a decline in the incidence rate <…>, nevertheless we cannot yet say with confidence that the situation has stabilized and the spread of the infection is reducing," Golikova told a session of President Vladimir Putin with the government.

She also asked for support from the head of state and additional directives for the Russian regions regarding the importance of taking measures to battle coronavirus that were approved earlier.

Coronavirus pandemic
Contacts with WHO over recognition of Sputnik V move in positive direction — minister
Dates for a visit by international experts to Russia are being discussed, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko revealed
Read more
Lavrov slams calls for non-recognition of Nicaraguan elections as inadmissible
General elections were held in Nicaragua on Sunday
Read more
Clinical trials of Pfizer COVID-19 jab flawed and doctored up, says The BMJ journal
The vaccines, developed by Pfizer and Moderna, are special fat nanoparticles that contain a fragment of the COVID-19 RNA
Read more
Russia re-adjusts Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles’ test-launch program - source
Five launches are scheduled for 2022 with the frames of the flight tests
Read more
Return of detained Russian ship crew from Denmark being considered — embassy
The Akademik Ioffe was detained in Denmark’s Skagen on November 1 and the ship’s papers were seized
Read more
Russian president emphasizes need for S-500, S-550 missile systems — minister
The S-550 high-mobility terminal air defense system was being developed in the Soviet Union in 1981-1988
Read more
Russia and China sign a contract to build a joint heavy helicopter
According to head of the Russian Helicopters holding Andrey Boginsky, the Russian side will develop some elements, including the transmission, tail rotor and anti-icing systems
Read more
Hainan launches large-scale head hunting project for Free Trade Port
The program will cover not only China's regions, but also foreign markets
Read more
Over 90% of Russian military pilots have combat experience, says defense chief
Sergei Shoigu said that actually all the commanders at all levels have gone through the Syrian operation
Read more
Volume of used foreign capital in Hainan increases 4.9 times in January-August
The figure rose to $1.907 billion
Read more
Russia knew in advance that Ghani regime would not be supported by Afghan army — diplomat
According to Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov, the embassies of those countries, which were guided by the wrong forecasts of further developments in Afghanistan, fled the country
Read more
Sanya resort to expand its program to attract highly skilled workers
Starting April 2018, the resort has recruited more than 34,000 skilled workers, including 1,600 foreigners
Read more
US’ actions in Syria may aggravate Kurdish problem in entire region — Lavrov
The diplomat stressed that Russia maintained close contacts with Kurdish representatives and was ready to do its best so that their legal interests were taken into account when forming new political frames in the context of the Constitutional Committee’s activities
Read more
First ‘Terminator’ tank support combat vehicles to enter service with Urals tank division
The ‘Terminator’ is a multi-purpose heavily armored and armed tracked fire support fighting vehicle that features powerful armament, advanced fire control instruments and high maneuverability
Read more
Nord Stream 2 ready for launch — Gazprom
The gas line consists of two strings with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year
Read more
Sberbank looking for ways to sell subsidiary bank in Ukraine — CEO
According to Herman Gref, Sberbank also keeps plans of transferring their subsidiary banks in Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria to a uniform European license and will proceed with development of banks
Read more
Russia to feature cutting-edge Checkmate fighter prototype at Dubai air show
The plane was delivered to the Dubai World Central compound by an An-124 plane, the state tech corporation Rostec revealed
Read more
Belarus to receive second batch of Russian BTR-82A armored vehicles soon
The country’s army will receive Russian-made multi-purpose combat helicopters by mid-2022
Read more
Gazprom starts executing plan on gas pumping into European UGS facilities in November
The volumes and routes of gas transportation have been defined, the company informed
Read more
Hainan’s economy grows 12.8% in the three quarters of 2021
According to Wang Yu, deputy head of the region's bureau of statistics, Hainan's economy is showing "obvious intensive growth".
Read more
Syria’s Russian-made air defense systems shot down six Israeli missiles — ministry
According to the Russian defense official, the Israeli airstrikes inflicted minor damage on the ground, two Syrian servicemen were injured
Read more
Poland increases troop numbers on Belarus border to 12,000 — Defense Ministry
It was previously reported that the Territorial Defense Force troops were put on full alert in order to bolster the Polish Border Guard
Read more
Foreign warships in Black Sea testing strength of Russian borders, says defense chief
Currently, two US warships are operating in the Black Sea
Read more
First car bought with digital yuan in Hainan
A woman named Chen bought a car powered by new energy sources in Qionghai City
Read more
Hainan modernizes statistics system for services sector
Improvements to Hainan's statistics system for the services sector will make it possible to track data that did not previously appear in the province's official documents
Read more
Putin, CIA director discuss Russia-US relations, regional conflicts over phone — Kremlin
On November 2-3, Burns visited Moscow with a delegation of high-ranking US officials and had a meeting with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin
Read more
‘Blackmail’: Lukashenko castigates Poland’s decision to move tanks to border with Belarus
The Polish side has decided to send units of the 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade on Leopard tanks to the town of Biala Podlaska on the border with Belarus and US Abrams and German Leopard tanks were engaged in drills in Lithuania
Read more
Russian Navy thwarts ‘missile strike’ on Sevastopol as US warships enter Black Sea
The crew of the Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen held an exercise to shield a naval base from a notional enemy’s missile strike
Read more
Lavrov calls on EU to avoid double standards over Belarusian-Polish border situation
Any solution to the problem must rest on full respect for the principles of international law, the Russian Foreign Minister stressed
Read more
Iraq’s prime minister says he knows who committed attack against him
They would be apprehended in the near future, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has said
Read more
Armenian PM highly assesses activities of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
According to Nikol Pashinyan, the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region is one of the most important and fully implemented provisions of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020
Read more
Press review: Shots fired on Polish-Belarusian border and who plotted to kill Iraqi PM
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 9th
Read more
NASA official confirms possibility of swapping flights with Russia
Roscomsos Chief Dmitry Rogozin told early that the Russian and US space agencies had begun to discuss substantively flights by Russian cosmonauts aboard US space vehicles and vice versa
Read more
Attorney Pavlov, Team 29 lawyers put on Russia’s register of foreign agent mass media
Pavlov was put on the wanted list in October for disclosing investigation data
Read more
Press review: Key US warship enters Black Sea and Kiev gripes over Kazakh coal transit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 8th
Read more
International Consumer Products Expo to be held in Haikou on November 25-28
More than 1,000 Chinese and foreign enterprises will take part in the exhibition
Read more
Hainan consumer sector up 31.9% from January to September
The main factor contributing to the increase in retail sales was value-added consumer goods
Read more
Poland moves heavy military equipment to Belarusian border — Belarusian Foreign Ministry
The Belarusian foreign minister said that the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border was exceptionally strained
Read more
Russian Energy Ministry confirms death of its former chief Shmatko
Shmatko served as Russia’s Energy Minister from 2008 to 2012
Read more
Russia to deliver large humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in November - envoy
On these special flights in November will also repatriate Afghan nationals with Russian citizenship, Dmitry Zhirnov said
Read more
Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers fly over Belarus to check Union State air defenses
During the flight, the aircraft practiced interoperability with the ground command posts of the armed forces of Russia and the Republic of Belarus
Read more
Aviation units stationed in Crimea 100% provided with modern aircraft — commander
According to Southern Military District Commander Alexander Dvornikov, troop rearming is a priority today
Read more
Scientists in Hainan develop type of rice with a strong yield
Some 926.5 kilograms of rice were harvested during the first harvest in May this year
Read more
West bears blame for migrants flocking to Belarusian-Polish border — Russian FM
Maria Zakharova noted that tensions in Europe had been on the rise for many years, which had occurred "first of all due to the loss of independence by some of its countries, and also due to irresponsible interference in the affairs of sovereign states and double standards in approaches to the most important democratic principles"
Read more
Russia's figure skater Shcherbakova wins Grand Prix in Italy, Khromykh is second
Meanwhile, Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev finished third in the pairs competition
Read more
Russia's coronavirus vaccination rate stands at 400 per 100,000 population, minister says
It is reported that vaccination rates are the lowest in the Tula, Karachay-Circassian, Kemerovo, North Ossetia and Rostov regions
Read more
Russian Navy frigate participating in Tsirkon missile trials arrives in White Sea
The Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate, the first ocean-going warship, fully designed and built in modern Russia
Read more
Russian Navy forces hunt down enemy sub in drills as NATO warships enter Black Sea
The drills took place amid the presence of two US warships in the Black Sea: the flagship, command ship Mount Whitney and the guided missile destroyer Porter
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya announces first international yacht design award
The prize fund of the contest is $63,000
Read more
US setting up multinational group of forces close to Russian border — top brass
As it was explained, the US warships have arrived to take part in multinational drills that the US European Command is holding in the Black Sea region
Read more
Bavaria’s head vows to launch Nord Stream 2 as soon as possible
"We are withdrawing from coal and nuclear power generation, and the lack of resources is becoming more and more severe," he said
Read more