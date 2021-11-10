Too early to say coronavirus situation in Russia stabilized, warns deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Despite a certain decline in the number of coronavirus cases, it is too early to say that the situation in Russia has stabilized, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"Although we are seeing some stabilization of the situation and a decline in the incidence rate <…>, nevertheless we cannot yet say with confidence that the situation has stabilized and the spread of the infection is reducing," Golikova told a session of President Vladimir Putin with the government.

She also asked for support from the head of state and additional directives for the Russian regions regarding the importance of taking measures to battle coronavirus that were approved earlier.