Police apprehend suspected criminal group organizer in southern Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 9. /TASS/. Police in the southern Rostov Region apprehended entrepreneur Karim Babayev who was put on a wanted list and is suspected of organizing a criminal community, a source in the region’s law-enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Babayev led a criminal group active in the Aksaisky district of the Rostov Region. The criminal community also included former head of the district’s administration Vitaly Borzenko.

"Karim Babayev has been detained on the territory of the Rostov Region," the source said.

A local court of law earlier issued an arrest warrant for several suspects who, as investigators believe, participated in the criminal community’s activities. As a source told TASS, all the arrested individuals are linked with the activity of large wholesale marketplaces in the Aksaisky district shut down by a court order.

On April 27, police carried out a large-scale inspection of marketplaces in the Aksaisky district of the Rostov Region. As a source told TASS, about 3,500 police officers carried out raids to check information on criminal gangs active at marketplaces and suspected of smuggling and illegal trade. Following the inspections, the police restricted access to the local marketplaces. It was later reported that the activity of trade outlets had been suspended by a court order.