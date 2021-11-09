As many as 3.7 million people vaccinated during non-working days in Russia — minister

MOSCOW, November 9./TASS/. The vaccination pace was fairly good during the recent non-working days in Russia, with 3.7 million people receiving coronavirus jabs over the period, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Coronavirus continues to be a threat, it is important not to miss any opportunities in the regions for increasing the pace of the vaccination, and we are doing this," the minister told a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordinating Council to control the incidence of novel coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation.

There were no major problems with the vaccination during the non-working days. Overall, 62 million people have received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine in Russia, the minister added.

Five Russian regions are showing the slowest vaccination pace, Mikhail Murashko said, listing among them the Tula, Karachay-Cherkessia, Kemerovo and Rostov regions, as well as North Ossetia.