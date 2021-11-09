Some 62 mln Russians receive 1st shot of coronavirus vaccine — health minister

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. As many as 62 million people in Russia have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"As of today, 62 million people have been inoculated with the first vaccine dose," he said, adding that more than seven million vaccine sets have been used in the past two weeks.

According to the latest statistics, around 250.4 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 8,873,655 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,619,596 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 249,215 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.