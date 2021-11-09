Coronavirus situation in Moscow improving — mayor

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow is improving, the city’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said on Tuesday.

"From November 8, we are working as normal. The situation is generally improving. The daily tally of new cases has dropped by 15% and the weekly number of hospitalizations has decreased by four percent," he said, adding that the biggest number of hospitalizations is typically reported on Mondays.

"People return from weekend vacations and seek medical assistance already in a serious condition. However, the number of hospitalizations is less than a week ago, although we had non-working days then. This is a positive direction. The number of pneumonia cases, mostly coronavirus-caused, is down by 18%," Sobyanin said.

Moscow is number one among Russian regions in terms of COVID-19 morbidity. As many as 1,871,893 cases have been registered in the city, including 5,287 the past day. A total of 1,648,363 patients have recovered and the death toll is 32,207. According to the latest data of the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, as many as 5,407,890 Moscow residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the immunity in the city stands at 64.2%