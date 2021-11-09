Federal Penitentiary Service refutes reports of jailed American’s hunger strike

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Republic of Mordovia has refuted information that Trevor Reed, an American convicted for assaulting police officers in northern Moscow, has declared a hunger strike at the correctional facility where he is doing time.

"The information circulated in the media about a hunger strike by convict Trevor Reed is untrue. He did not declare a hunger strike to the administration of the facility, and he has been taking meals according to schedule," the press service of the Federal Penitentiary Service told TASS. The press service noted that Reed is serving out his sentence in strict compliance with Russian legislation. "The employees of the correctional facility have not committed any violations while interacting with the convict," the press service reported.

Earlier, Reed’s attorney told TASS that he declared a hunger strike over a number of his rights being violated, specifically over his correspondence and visitation rights.

Last year, Reed was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony for violently assaulting police officers in Moscow. According to investigators, in August 2019, he attacked officers of the law after they responded to a complaint about an intoxicated man who started an argument with several women. When the suspect was being taken to a local police station in a vehicle, he attacked the driver and his partner.