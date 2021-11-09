American jailed in Russia for attacking policemen declares hunger strike

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. American student Trevor Reed, sentenced for attacking police officers in northern Moscow has declared a hunger strike over his rights being violated, his attorney Victoria Buklova told TASS.

"Reed declared a hunger strike at a colony in Mordovia. This happened over a number of his rights being violated, including correspondence and visitation," she said.

Last year, Reed was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony for a violent assault of police officers in Moscow. According to investigators, in August of 2019, he attacked the policemen after they responded to a complaint about an intoxicated man who started an argument with several women. When the foreigner was taken to a police station, in a vehicle, he attacked the driver and his partner.