No talks on possible swap of American spy underway — attorney

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are not negotiating a possible swap of US citizen Paul Whelan, who was convicted in Russia on espionage charges, for a Russian national serving a prison term in the United States, Whelan’s attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov told TASS on Monday.

"As far as I know, no talks on Whelan’s possible exchange, transfer or pardoning are currently underway. Everything has been suspended," he said. "The problem of the possible exchange has stalled. Neither Biden, nor Trump have wanted to take on this responsibility."

Whelan’s other attorney, Olga Karlova, told TASS that his defense is trying to help him with the use of instruments provided by the Russian Code of Criminal Procedure. "As for us, we are not participating in any talks. We, as Whelan’s defense, follow the necessary procedures. The Code of Criminal Procedure provides for the possibility for his transfer to the United States to complete his sentence. And we are trying to use this possibility," she said.

On December 28, 2018, Whelan, who holds US, UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in a room of the Metropol Hotel in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission.

The FSB opened a criminal case against him on charges of espionage under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code. On June 15, 2020, the Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 16 years in a high security colony. Whelan is serving his sentence in Correctional Colony No. 17 in Mordovia.