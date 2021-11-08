Spy’s defense attorney vows to fight court’s decision to deny petition on handover to US

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 8. /TASS/. The defense team will embark on a legal battle to fight against a ruling by the Nizhny Novgorod Fourth Appeals Court that upheld a judgment by the Mordovia Supreme Court in the case of American national Paul Whelan sentenced in Russia to 16 years behind bars for spying, Whelan’s attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov told reporters on Monday.

On Monday, the Nizhny Novgorod Fourth Appeals Court of General Jurisdiction upheld a ruling by the Mordovia Supreme Court on denying a review of the defense team’s petition for handing over Whelan to the United States to serve out his sentence there.

"We will appeal against it in a court of cassation," the attorney pledged.

The convicted US national was denied access to a court of law, the attorney argued.

"Actually, from the committal procedure stage, without any judicial review and without adducing its arguments or providing particular documents, the court refused to examine this issue … Each individual and citizen of another country has the right to justice but the Russian court, first the Mordovia judiciary and actually this court refused to examine the merits of the case," the attorney said, specifying that his defendant had the right to serve out his sentence in the United States.

According to the defense attorney, Whelan "is serving his sentence under grave conditions because a language barrier exists, medical treatment approaches are quite different and nutrition is different."

Generally, Whelan feels well and is not complaining about the terms of his custody in the Mordovia prison. Some time ago, he underwent a hernia operation in Moscow and he was satisfied with the quality of medical care that he received, the lawyer said.

Zherebenkov noted that more than a year ago negotiations were held on a possible prisoner swap between Russia and the United States.

"The negotiations were held somewhere about a year and a half ago. Russia requested [Viktor] Bout and [Konstantin] Yaroshenko, one for two," the attorney specified.

The defense attorneys had earlier filed a petition with the Moscow City Court to have Whelan extradited to the United States to serve out his sentence there. As grounds for this move, the attorneys cited the convention on the extradition of convicts that permits this prospect. The Moscow City Court, however, refused to review the case and passed it on to a court in the Republic of Mordovia where the US national is serving his sentence.

The Mordovia Supreme Court later announced that the petition based on Article 470 of the Russian Criminal Procedure Code was left without its review and forwarded it to the Justice Ministry to gather the required information for compliance with the provisions of the international treaty, to which Russia is a party, and also to preliminarily agree with the relevant US authorities on the extradition issue.