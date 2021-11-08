Convicted US spy tried to gather information on students at FSB academy, says prosecutor

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, November 8. /TASS/. US national Paul Whelan convicted in Russia for spying tried to obtain data on students attending a university that belongs to the Federal Security Service (FSB), a prosecutor told a Nizhny Novgorod court on Monday.

"As an intelligence officer of the US Department of State, he attempted to obtain information on students at an FSB higher educational establishment but was detained by federal security agents," the prosecutor said during hearings on a petition for Whelan’s extradition to the United States to serve out his sentence there.

On December 28, 2018, Whelan, who holds US, UK, Canadian, and Irish citizenship, was detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service in a room of Moscow’s Metropol Hotel while on a spy mission.

The FSB opened a criminal case against him on charges of espionage under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code. The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 16 years in a high security colony.