RYAZAN, November 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Health Ministry has noted a high demand for the Sputnik Light vaccine, whose deficit in certain constituent entities was reported earlier. Additional deliveries of the vaccine will start on November 8, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

"Vaccines are available. We are seeing a high demand for the Sputnik Light vaccine, additional volumes have been ordered, supplies to regions are planned starting next week," he said.