Doctor says patients seek COVID-19 help too late, raising Moscow’s mortality rate

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The coronavirus mortality rate in Moscow is running high because patients are seeking medical help too late, according to Maryana Lysenko, chief doctor at Hospital No. 52.

"The virus in circulation is fairly aggressive and patients arrive at the hospital with serious lung damage and in need of oxygen. <…> There are many components (in terms of the reasons for the high COVID-19 mortality rate - TASS) and no doubt one is seeking medical attention too late because people don’t expect things to develop as rapidly as the delta variant does. The reality is that it takes just two-three days for lung damage to reach 70%, which the previous waves didn’t have,’’ Lysenko said in an interview to Rossiya 24 TV channel.

There are patients that may die within days after contracting the disease and there are ones that stay hospitalized for a very long while, with doctors fighting for them, she said. ‘’The statistics say we have missed the time to build collective immunity,’’ the doctor said.

Young people now make up a very large proportion of the patients in Moscow, she said. Also, there are children that fall severely sick, and while lethal outcomes are few among them, they do happen. There are no severe cases among patients that are fully vaccinated and have been revaccinated.

’’The classic coronavirus pattern mimics very many virus infections while there’s a surge in seasonal diseases now. That’s why coronavirus symptoms are confused for those of a cold, and the delta variant may disguise itself as a food infection. <…> If you have a fever, sore throat, intensive pain in the joints and high temperature for two days, you need to see a doctor,’’ Lysenko said.

Doctors are concerned about mixing the flu and COVID-19 viruses, as that could have an extremely severe effect on the patient, she said. Both viruses are respiratory and it’s hard to predict how they will affect a person, the doctor said.