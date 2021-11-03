Kremlin says Defense Ministry sending military doctors to COVID-19-stricken regions

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has already sent military medical personnel to those regions that have been the hardest hit by coronavirus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Military medical officers are on their way to a number of regions," he said.

Peskov recalled that rendering such assistance was discussed at one of the defense-related meetings that President Vladimir Putin has chaired in Sochi since the beginning of the week. "Yesterday, that was discussed at the meeting with the Defense Ministry and yesterday President Putin spoke about it with Minister [of Defense Sergei] Shoigu.

The head of state handed down instructions to continue the creation of such [COVID-19] hospitals," the Kremlin spokesman said. At the same time, he did not mention specific regions where the military doctors had already been sent.