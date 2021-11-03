Any charges against Safronov have to be proved in court — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin is aware of the completion of the investigation and that new charges were brought against advisor to the head of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Agency Ivan Safronov, but all of them still have to be proved in court.

"Any accusations are still to be proved in court. Before that we cannot and don’t want to comment on either the course of the investigation, or the essence of the charges," Peskov said. "Only the court can issue a guilty verdict," he stressed.

Responding to a question of whether the president is aware of the latest details of Safronov’s case, including the fact that he was sent to a punishment cell of the pre-trial detention center for trying to install a TV antenna in the cell, Peskov responded that Kremlin "saw these messages on this matter." "We do not know if they are true. Of course, it’s impossible to report every detail to the president for obvious reasons," he concluded.

Advisor to the head of the Roscosmos State Space Agency Ivan Safronov, a former reporter for the Kommersant and Vedomosti newspapers, was arrested on July 7, 2020. A case of state treason was initiated against him. Safronov has pled not guilty.