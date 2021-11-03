No new decisions yet on non-working days, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Any new federal-level decisions over the possible extension of the non-working days in Russia have not yet been adopted, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"No decision has been taken on this matter. The presidential decree set forth the non-working days until November 7, inclusively, that is until Sunday. If there are any other decisions, we will immediately update you," Peskov assured speaking of a possible extension of non-working days and other measures to combat the pandemic.

"There weren’t any other decisions for today," he added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared non-working days from October 30 to November 7 due to the pandemic. The decision was taken to curb the surge of the new epidemic wave.