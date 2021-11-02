Weather conditions in Sheremetyevo Airport normalized — press service

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Weather conditions in the area of the Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport have normalized and the airport has returned to daily business, the press service of the airport told TASS.

"Since 13.05 pm Moscow time the Sheremetyevo International Airport switched to scheduled operations in view of weather conditions normalizing and supports takeoff and landing operations under the schedule and with consideration of the operational situation," the airport said. "The airport performs checking-in and servicing of passengers in terminals according to established rules in normal conditions," the press service noted.

About seventy airplanes were unable to land in airports of destination because of weather conditions in Moscow and flew to alternate aerodromes, a source in one of airports told TASS earlier today. More than 30 flights were redirected to alternate airdromes in Moscow, the Russian Federal Air Transport Service said in the morning.

A thick fog covered Moscow at night from November 1 to 2.