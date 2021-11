MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. About seventy airplanes were unable to land in airports of destination because of weather conditions in Moscow and flew to alternate aerodromes, a source in one of airports told TASS.

"About 70 airplanes […] as of 13:40 pm," the source said.

More than 30 flights were redirected to alternate airdromes in Moscow, the Russian Federal Air Transport Service said in the morning.

A thick fog covered Moscow at night from November 1 to 2.