Too early to say coronavirus situation in Russia is stabilizing, warns watchdog chief

MOSCOW, November 1./TASS/. Although the coronavirus growth rate has declined across Russia, it is too early to say that the situation is stabilizing, sanitary watchdog chief Anna Popova said on Monday.

"Although the pace of growth has declined, the figures are so high that it is certainly too early to speak about the stabilization of the process," Anna Popova told a meeting of the Presidium of the Coordinating Council to control the incidence of novel coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation.

She specified that the coronavirus growth rate was 8.7% on week 43 of this year, with the average coronavirus level broken in 31 Russian regions.

About 246.8 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide since the pandemic began, and over five million people have died. According to the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center, the country reports 8,554,192 coronavirus cases overall. As many as 7,381,726 coronavirus patients have recovered and 239,693 people have died.