Medicines against COVID-19 will soon be developed, says Putin

SOCHI, November 1. /TASS/. Medicines against the novel coronavirus infection are being developed and will soon be available, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Medicines are now being developed and I am sure that they will soon be in use. I spoke today with those who are doing it," he said at a meeting with the senior officials of the Russian defense ministry and top executives of defense-related companies.

"Vaccination is an actual panacea against severe forms of the disease and fatalities," he said. "The most universal way to protect oneself is to get vaccinated and revaccinated at the appropriate time. It concerns the army and, as a matter of fact, it concerns everyone," Putin said. "The minister has just said that the vaccination campaign [in the army] is over. It is necessary to keep a close eye on the situation and take corresponding measures."

The president shared details of his conversation with his colleagues from other countries, where the vaccination coverage was quite wide but incidence rates began to go up after some time. "I asked them what happened. They say: we missed the right moment to begin revaccination. This should be borne in mind," he stressed.