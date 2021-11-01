Coronavirus vaccinations pick up pace in Russia, giving reason for optimism — watchdog

MOSCOW, November 1./TASS/. The pace of the coronavirus vaccination program is picking up across Russia, giving grounds for optimism. However, it is necessary to reach the herd immunity figure of 80%, the head of the Russian sanitary watchdog, Anna Popova, said on Monday.

"In order to avoid this fear, the risk, we must achieve that very herd immunity that we have been seeking to achieve for almost a year, without arriving at the necessary levels so far. The virus is changing somehow, and it has become absolutely evident that this level must be at least 80% of the adult population in each country, and here as well," Popova said in an interview with Nailya Asker-zade on Rossiya-24 television.

"This figure that we must attain, it can be attained primarily through vaccination, which is what we are seeing now, actually. The pace of the vaccination is growing, and this is a good sign for the future," said Popova, who is head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.