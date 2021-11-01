Existing coronavirus mutations have little impact on vaccines efficacy — sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The existing and possible future coronavirus mutations have little effect on the efficacy of Russian vaccines, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Monday.

"We are certain that the existing vaccines will continue to be effective. We are analyzing the mutations and see that they cannot impact the efficacy of vaccines to an extent making them useless. And it is unlikely to happen in the near future. So, it is necessary to get vaccinated," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Kamil Khafizov of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology said earlier that five cases of the new coronavirus variant, AY.4.2, have been confirmed in Russia, including three in Moscow and two in the Republic of Tatarstan.

According to the institute’s director, Vasily Akimkin, there is no data indicating that this mutation causes more serious forms of the disease.

The AY.4.2 variant was first discovered in Great Britain and is one of 45 sub-variants of the Delta strain. According to the Genetics Institute, University College London, the new strain may be 10-15% more contagious than the previous Delta variant.

Five coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia. They are Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac, Sputnik Light, and EpiVacCorona-N.