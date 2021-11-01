COVID situation shows no signs of easing, medics display heroism — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The situation in hospitals for COVID-2019 patients in Russia remains no simple, with medics displaying true heroism, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It goes without saying that the situation is no simple. Most hospital beds are occupied, and the situation shows no signs of easing for the time being. The pressure on our medics is extraordinary. They display true heroism," Peskov said, when asked for a comment on the conditions in which medical personnel involved in anti-COVID efforts had to work with.

Peskov recalled that for medics employed in the "red zones" there existed a system of financial incentives and other support measures.

"It is pretty clear that the physical and emotional pressure on them is extraordinary," he added.

Asked if some more measures were being considered to encourage medical personnel to join the anti-pandemic efforts Peskov said this question should be addressed to the government anti-coronavirus task force.