Freedoms of thousands can be restricted to save millions, says Russian security official

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Basic rights of thousands of people can be restricted for the sake of saving millions of lives but this option should not be necessarily used, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in his article "Six Lessons of One Pandemic" published in the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily.

"Of course, the freedom of dozens, and even thousands, can be restricted for the sake of saving millions. It was done more than once during wars, terrorist threats, during epidemics. But ‘can’ does not mean ‘must’," he noted.

He noted that while some countries are actually forcing their citizens to get vaccinated, Russia has opted for another path, with vaccination being generally voluntary, but for certain categories of people. He admitted however that arguments concerning obligatory vaccination continue both in society in general and at the expert level.

According to Medvedev, such questions as how critical is the coronavirus threat, whether general vaccination is expedient as a preventive measure against pandemic outbreaks, to which extent people’s personal interests can go against security of other people and society’s interests, and whether the state has the right to force its citizens to get vaccinated are quite ambiguous from the moral point of view. "Countries are explaining to their citizens and trying to convince them that sometimes it is necessary to go against one’s personal interests, comfort or even basic rights, for instance to free movement, for the good of all. That it is necessary to undergo treatment, whether you want it or not, because you can infect others. That it is necessary to observer quarantine restrictions. And that it is necessary to get vaccinated if you are in a high-risk group. In response, quite predictable accusations of "vaccination authoritarianism" and "human rights violations" are heard," he noted.

He emphasized however that the question whether such coercion is justified or not is difficult and debatable. "On the one hand, human rights are a fundamental value. On the other hand, some people directly contact with the virus or contact with lots of people, work in medical, educational, public catering of state institutions, or in crowded places. Once infected, these people pose threats to the health and lives of many other people, violate their rights. So, a balance is needed," he added.