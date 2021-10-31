G20 nations call for keeping global warming under 1.5°C - declaration

ROME, October 31. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty nations call for measures to keep climate change at a level of 1.5°C, according to the G20 Leaders’ Declaration passed on Sunday.

"We remain committed to the Paris Agreement goal to hold the global average temperature increase well below 2°C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels," the document reads. "We recognize that the impacts of climate change at 1.5°C are much lower than at 2°C. Keeping 1.5°C within reach will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries."

The leaders also stressed that they "commit to strengthen actions to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 ." They also said they "recognize the efforts made by a number of countries to adhere to the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature and to ensure that at least 30 % of global land and at least 30 % of the global ocean and seas are conserved or protected by 2030."

"We will pursue our efforts to ensure the conservation, protection and sustainable use of natural resources and will take concrete measures to end overfishing, deliver on our commitment to end illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and combat crimes that affect the environment such as illegal logging, illegal mining, illegal wildlife trade and illegal movement and disposal of waste and hazardous substances," the declaration reads.

The Group of Twenty nations have called for mobilizing 100 billion US dollars a year until 2025 to help developing countries address climate change problems.

"We recall and reaffirm the commitment made by developed countries, to the goal of mobilizing jointly USD 100 billion per year by 2020 and annually through 2025 to address the needs of developing countries, in the context of meaningful mitigation actions and transparency on implementation and stress the importance of meeting that goal fully as soon as possible," the document reads.