No need to close Russia’s border because of coronavirus pandemic - sanitary watchdog

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. There is no need in closing Russia’s borders because of the coronavirus pandemic as the infection is spreading inside the country, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Friday.

"Today, there is absolutely no need to close the country’s border. The infection is spreading inside the country. These are not imported cases," she said in an interview with the Vesti daily news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Popova, only one percent of PCR test taken from those arriving or returning from abroad are COVID-19 positive. "We block imported cases because all who arrive or return from abroad undergo PCR testing. And the share of positive PCR tests is very small, under one percent," she said.