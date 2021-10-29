Indian expert calls for tougher legal measures to stop hate speech on social media

NEW DELHI, October 29. /TASS/. Tougher legislation and prevention are crucially needed to stop religious hatred and other similar types of incitement on Facebook and other social networks, Mahendra Limaye, a well-known Indian expert, who heads the Cyber Awareness Organization (CAO), told TASS on Friday.

"Without having proper legal and policing weaponry in its armor, this battle cannot be fought. Without strict laws, it is hardly possible for the police to initiate any reactive action. The main role in this should be given to prevention," the CAO’s head noted.

According to Limaye, the police should be authorized to monitor suspicious social media accounts and act immediately. "The religious hatred spreads like fire or flood and enormous damage is the end result. IT laws should be revised. Also, the government should start the Mission Cyber Awareness on large for reaching masses and not the urban population only," the Indian expert stated.

This issue has been widely discussed in India following last Saturday’s publication by The Wall Street Journal, which reported, citing Facebook’s official documents, that the tech company’s services became a platform for inciting religious hatred and civil unrest in New Delhi in late 2019 - early 2020. Many Facebook users complained about the massive surge of content that fosters strife, hatred and violence. Among other things, some cases were reported that Muslims were blamed for the spread of COVID-19.

"I am absolutely sure that there are no exaggerations in the reports that social media services are used for various destructive purposes. Be it spreading religious, ethnic or racial hatred. These social networks are available to all sectors of society, which also consists of good and bad elements. It is up to users to decide the way they use medium," Limaye pointed out.

Steps to protect social media

The Indian expert noted that all social networks were used for such destructive activities. This particularly rings true for Facebook since it is India’s most popular network, according to Limaye.

The cyber specialist believes it necessary to verify user accounts. "The whistle blower strategy should be adapted by Facebook so that maximum complaints can be received at the initial stages," he said. The Indian expert recalled that the US company’s leadership did not react to complaints about the calls for violence on Facebook across India's Internet.

"<…> All the users need to be repeatedly warned about the goals of social media and the legal action that could be taken if users fail to act properly. Facebook also needs to invest more in its monitoring systems. And rather than thinking only about making money, it should work to ensure that social networks serve the benefit of society," the Indian expert emphasized.

In late February 2020, riots broke out in the Indian capital between supporters and opponents of a controversial citizenship law. Radical mobs clashed with the police, ransacked shops and torched cars. Some Muslims neighborhoods suffered heavy damage. As a result of the violence, nearly 50 people were killed and about 300 more were injured.