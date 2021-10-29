Level of herd immunity to COVID-19 in Russia reaches 46.8%, crisis center says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Over 50.9 mln complete cycles of vaccination against coronavirus have been conducted in Russia, while the first component was injected 56.8 mln times, with the level of herd immunity growing from 45.7% to 46.8% in one week, according to data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

"As of October 29, inoculation with the first component has been conducted 56,787,209 times, full-cycle vaccination - 50,960,796 times. The level of herd immunity in Russia is at 46.8%," the crisis center reported in a statement.

Earlier, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing specified that in order to reach herd immunity in Russia it was necessary to vaccinate no less than 80% of the adult population. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, this is over 90 mln people, and this figure will be reached by November 1, 2021. In order to reach this figure, it is necessary to inoculate over 7 mln more people, she noted.