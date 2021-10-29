Crimea reports all-time high of 693 new daily coronavirus cases

SIMFEROPOL, October 29. /TASS/. Crimea recorded 693 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the onset of the pandemic, the regional Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"According to the inter-regional authority of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing in Crimea and Sevastopol, 693 coronavirus cases were recorded in Crimea on October 28, a total of 95,358 coronavirus tests have so far returned positive results," the statement reads.

Since the start of the pandemic, the region has confirmed over 81,000 coronavirus recoveries and about 3,000 deaths.

The Crimean authorities declared non-working days between October 30 and November 7. Sightseeing tours for groups of more than ten people were banned starting on October 25, residents over the age of 60 are obliged to stay at home, people need to receive QR codes and do PCR tests to stay at hotels and health resorts, visit eating facilities and some organizations and state agencies. A mandatory vaccination campaign is underway for workers in certain industries, including in the tourism sector.