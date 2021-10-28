Russian film Unclenching the Fists nominated for Oscar to be released online on October 30

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Oscar-nominated Russian drama Unclenching the Fists directed by Kira Kovalenko will be released on the Start streaming service on October 30.

"Start continues to release movie premieres every weekend. The latest will be an independent film directed by Kira Kovalenko, a student of world-acclaimed Russian film director Alexander Sokurov. The drama Unclenching the Fists will be released on the video service this Saturday," the press service said.

The film is set in the North Caucasian Republic of North Ossetia and tells the story of the Zaur family, who can’t draw the line between parental care and overprotection. The film won the Grand Prize in Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard sidebar this year.