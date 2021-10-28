Guatemala receives 700,000 Sputnik V doses

HAVANA, October 28. /TASS/. A large batch of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been delivered in Guatemala, the country’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance has received 700,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine’s second component. The use of this vaccine is envisaged by the national COVID-19 vaccination plan," it wrote on its Twitter account.

By today, Guatemala has received a total of 2.5 million doses of Sputnik V’s first component and more than 1.5 million doses of the second component. The vaccine was registered in Guatemala in late February.

With its population of around 17 million, Guatemala reported some 597,000 coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 14,800. As many as 576,000 patients have recovered. More than 3.1 million people have been vaccinated.