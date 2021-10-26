Over 700 Afghan students receive visas to enter Russia for studies — education ministry

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. More than 700 Afghan university students have received visas to enter Russia in order to either continue or begin their studies, the Ministry of Education and Science told TASS on Tuesday.

"As of October 21, 2021, the Russian Ministry of Education and Science sent 1,047 applications to the Foreign Ministry’s consular department for providing visa support to Afghan students. To date, some 752 visas have been issued to Afghan students at the Russian Embassy in Kabul. The paperwork is underway," the press service noted.

Depending on the current socio-political situation in Afghanistan, Russia plans to transport Afghan citizens to continue or begin their studies at the country’s universities, including those enrolled in the preparatory courses and freshmen. "No information on exact dates for such special flights so far," the press service stated.

In late September, the Ministry of Education and Science reported that over 900 students from Afghanistan were currently outside of Russia, while 381 of them were enrolled in the first year at Russian universities.