Coronavirus situation stable in Russian schools, says education ministry

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russian schools remains stable, the Education Ministry said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday.

"The situation related to restrictions caused by the coronavirus and seasonal respiratory diseases in schools remains stable. As of October 25, quarantines were imposed in 0.13% of schools," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, quarantine measures remain in effect in 50 schools in 21 Russian regions.

The Education Ministry earlier issued a recommendation that schools across the country should close for vacation from October 30 to November 7.

On October 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree declaring non-working days between October 30 through November 7.