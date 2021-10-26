Open data on COVID-19 to help improve level of vaccination, says Russian expert

MOSCOW, October 26. / TASS /. Introducing compulsory COVID-19 vaccination in Russia is not likely to give a desired outcome, therefore, it is necessary to raise public awareness and make all the data on the pandemic transparent and clear, founder and general director of DNKOM research center of molecular-genetic studies Andrei Isaev told TASS.

"There is no final opinion regarding mandatory vaccination. Russia has some national circumstances — administrative pressure in our case does not always give the desired effect. However, I believe that such influence should be exerted, first of all, in the form of advocacy. It is necessary to show the world experience and share the real figures, which should be published in open and reputable media, including on the Internet. The data, such as the level of vaccination and mortality in the developed countries and the relevant figures for Russia, need to be disseminated, so that every person, who is not an expert, can draw obvious conclusions," Isaev noted.

The Russian expert explained that until a certain time, when the COVID-19 incidence soared, there was very little information about the oncoming fourth wave of the infection. "As a result, people have relaxed due to the lack of background information. And this is despite the fact that the COVID-19 cases continued growing, firstly, in the Caucasus and in St. Petersburg and then in Moscow. In the second half of September there was a steady increase in the coronavirus incidence, as it was in July, but no one was talking about it. If one does not see how people are dying, they are not afraid of it. Therefore, propaganda is significant," Isaev concluded.