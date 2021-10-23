Nonworking days due to COVID-19 can be extended - expert

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Nonworking days introduced in Russia because of the coronavirus situation would most probably be extended because contacts should be interrupted for two weeks at the least for full-fledged COVID-19 combating, general director of DNKOM research center of molecular-genetic studies Andrei Isaev told TASS.

"The government announced holidays from October 30 to November 7. However, they will be probably extended. This is because the fortnight is the minimal period with the reduction notable after that. This is what is required to break the trend," Isaev said.

The government is taking all the required measures to increase COVID vaccination coverage, the expert added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed earlier the decree on nonworking days from October 30 to November 7 due to the adverse epidemiological situation. Lockdown measures at the same time can vary in different regions. Authorities of Moscow and the Moscow Region declared nonworking days from October 28 to November 7.