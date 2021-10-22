Severe allergic reactions can solely serve as medical exemption to COVID shots — expert

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Absolute contraindication to the coronavirus inoculation can be only severe allergic reactions to the vaccine and its components, in other cases contraindications are temporary, Deputy Director for Clinical Research of the Gabrichevsky Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Tatyana Ruzhentsova told TASS.

"An absolute contraindication to the administration of the vaccine, which remains for life, is only a severe allergic reaction historically to this vaccine or any component of it: anaphylactic shock, angioedema, convulsions, body temperature over 40 degrees, infiltration rate over 8 cm in diameter. All the other contraindications are temporary," she specified.

Ruzhentsova noted that those having a medical exemption from vaccination should thoroughly comply with all recommendations for disease prevention, such as avoiding crowded places and contacts with those who can be infected or a virus carrier. "It’s necessary to consult your physician over the possibility of taking any preventive medication," she added.

As the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported earlier, on October 15, in Russia, 51 million first doses were given, and 47.5 million dual doses were administered. Collective immunity in Russia stands at 45%.